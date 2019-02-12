ORTIZ, Jesus Rubio
89, from Tucson died peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Survived by his wife, Ernestina A. Ortiz; daughters, Julieta Ortiz and Ernestina Ortiz Rodriguez (Cristobal); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Pilar Cruz and Elena Alday. Services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary. Mass will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church.