ORTIZ, Rachel C.
Born March 8, 1938, age 80. Mom died peacefully and unexpectedly on December 7, 2018. She gladly went into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I can only imagine Dad was next in line to welcome mom home. Mom is survived by her three children, Mary (George), Pauline (Dennis), Rupert (Janice) 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Larissa, Jolene, Victor, Justin, Rupert VI, Gabriel, Robert, Preston, Nicole and 13 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Bella, Joshua, Tony, Ben, Decimus, Anahi, Victor III, Marcos, Mia, Roberto, Vicente, Joseph; one brother, Roberto and one sister, Rosario. She was loved and cherished by all. Visitation will be at CARRILLO TUCSON MORTUARY Friday, December 21, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday December 22, 2018 at St Augustine Cathedral. Interment to follow at South Lawn.