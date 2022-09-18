Oscar Burruel

94 of Tucson, AZ went to eternal rest on September 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Olga Navarro Burruel; his parents, Pedro and Adelina Burruel; brother, and sister-in-law, Edward and Amalia; brother, Manuelito and sister, Grace Borquez. He is survived by loving daughters, Bernadette (Armando L.) Altamirano, Norma Mrocek and partner, Dave Mrocek; six grandchildren, Caroline (Marc) Jasso, Matthew Altamirano, Armando J. (Naideny) Altamirano, Seth Ackerman, Shea (Dawn) Ackerman and Siri Ackerman and partner, Toby Hansen; four great-grandchildren, Marc Daniel, Amanda (Luis), Olivia, Adonis, Parker, Jackson and Luke; two great-great-grandchildren, Camilla and Baby Boy Gutierrez. Oscar was born in Tucson. As a child he lived in several cities in AZ and CA. He was a Veteran, serving in the US Army as a surgical tech on the Navy Hospital Ship USS Comfort. He graduated from Whittier High School in Whittier, CA., also attended Community College. Oscar considered himself a jack of all trades. While living in California from 1962 to 1969, he worked for Chrysler Corp and Lockheed Aircraft. Returning to Tucson, he was warehouse supervisor for Coors Corp., retiring in 1990, to devotedly care for his infirm wife Olga. Oscar enjoyed dancing, storytelling, good jokes, and family gatherings as well as being an avid Wildcat fan. Visitation will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.