Oscar Garcia

GARCIA, Oscar L.

86, passed away at home on August 8, 2020. Born to his parents, Frank and Clotilde Garcia on January 12, 1934. Preceded in death by his son, Freddie; his parents and a great-granddaughter. Survived by his wife, Lupe, of 66 years; daughters, Esther, Angie, Rosita and sons, Oscar Jr. (Danette) and Steve (Christine); four grandsons, three granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements by FUNERARIA AZAHARES.

