LEON, Oscar B.
Born July 5, 1926, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, Pancho Leon; parents, Santiago and Carmelita Leon, and siblings, Rita Federico, Socorro Federico and Jimmy Leon. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Olga Leon; daughters, Theresa (Manny) Corona and Ana (Steven) Butterbrodt. Also survived by his sister, Carmen Cuestas; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Oscar retired from the Pima County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. Oscar was a descendant of the pioneering Leon family of Vail, AZ. He was a horseman, roper and horse trainer who worked roundups at La Posta Quemada, X-9, Empire and A-7 ranches. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Leon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Oscar's name to the Vail Preservation Society, P.O. Box 982, Vail, AZ 85641. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTHLAWN.