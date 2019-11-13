WHITE, Oscar Hernandez
Born June 1, 1937 in Nogales, AZ to Eulalia Tapia (Hernandez), Juan Tapia (step-father) and Charles White, passed away November 9, 2019. The hardest working man we ever knew, Oscar retired from the City of Tucson after 32 years of service as a Sanitation Supervisor. Oscar is survived by his wife, Terry and children, Oscar (Jr.), Amanda Gallegos (Tim), Jerry (deceased), Andrea Lopez (Jesse), Nicholas (Krista), Terrance and grandchildren, Bri, Stephanie, Aaron, Vanessa, Lahrissa, Elijah, Braedon, Benjamin, Braxton, Audrey (great-grandchild), and numerous brothers and sisters. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Church. We love you Dad (Tata) - you will always be in our hearts. Go Yankees! Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.