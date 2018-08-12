OSSANA, Michael John
died peacefully surrounded by his family in the home of his only daughter Sara Maria Ossana in Rhode Island the morning of August 4th, 2018. He was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer at the end of May 2018 just before his 66th birthday. His daughter spent his last two months by his side as they navigated this difficult, scary and sudden road together. Michael was born in Paterson, NJ in 1952 and moved to Tucson, AZ at 19 where he lived for 25 years. He then moved to Colorado and lived in Basalt and Carbondale for 22 years working as a carpenter on many of the beautiful homes in the Roaring Fork Valley. He is the beloved father of and survived by his only daughter, Sara Ossana; her husband Mathew Provost and his grandchildren, Sofia Camilla and James Michael. Survived by former wife and dear friend Diana Ossana.