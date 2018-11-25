OSTREM, Tait James (Jim)
96, passed away November 13, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Prior to WWII, Tait and brothers Nels and Clifford worked in their father Frederik's tuna fishing business in Washington and California. During WWII, Tait served in the Merchant Marines as 2nd assistant engineer on freighters carrying supplies to radar stations in the Caribbean and Pacific. Tait graduated from Cal Poly and was hired by Westinghouse to work on high-voltage equipment in the Southwest and all over the world. He and his wife Nora (who passed 30 years ago) had four children. Tait is survived by his wife of seven years, Colleen; four children, James (Mary Jondrow), Fredrik (Kim Feeman), Jennie Lock (Richard), Timothy (Dawn); and nine grandchildren. The family thanks the staff of Amber Lights for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Amber Lights Employee Appreciation Fund, 6231 N. Montebella Rd. Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangement by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.