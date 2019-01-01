OTTINGER, Fred
88, passed away on December 21, 2018. A Tucson resident for 18 years, he was born in Elgin, IL on October 21, 1930. Fred was preceded in death by parents, Frederick Ernest Ottinger and Anna Lohbauer Ottinger and sister, Marilyn Ottinger. Fred will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Hollowell Ottinger; daughter, Kathy Ottinger Martin; sisters, Lois Lauffenburger, Carol Sochacki, and brother, Lester James Ottinger. Fred attended the University of Illinois and served as an Army officer at Fort Sill during the Korean War. Afterward, he studied and performed opera for three years in Italy and ten years in Germany. He then received a Master's in Education from the U of I, resettling in Elgin, IL to teach high school foreign language. Fred's sense of humor and love for travel will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.