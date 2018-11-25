OTTO, Mary Landon
86, was met at the gates of heaven by her husband Bill; son, John; daughter, Elizabeth and many other family and friends who preceded her in death. Mary was a 4th generation Tucsonan and was the great-granddaughter of Sam Hughes and Atanasia Santa Cruz Hughes. She was extremely proud of her multicultural heritage. While she was not allowed to finish high school due to a situation at the time, she successfully got her GED and continued her passion for learning by taking classes throughout her life. She passed on this passion to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After raising seven children and a long career with Tucson Newspapers, Mary retired and had a second career in Marin County, CA working at a non-profit clinic. She came home to Tucson four years ago when she decided she needed more sun, less rain and more family. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Michael) Tanzillo, Kim (Vince) Sloan, Paula Serrato, Jennifer Otto and Vicky Otto; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. The family is especially grateful to the staff at Summersett Haven for your love and the many kindnesses you shared with Mom the last few years and to the staff at Casa De La Luz Hospice for helping us during this transition. Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church (601 E. Ft. Lowell Rd) on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. followed by the committal service at Holy Hope Cemetery.Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.