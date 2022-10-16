Otto Powell

Passed away on September 20, 2022. from complications following heart surgery in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 84. Gene is survived by his beloved family: wife, Lois Toning-Powell; children, Cathleen Powell-Carr, Shawn Powell, Shannon Powell and Jamie Powell, equally beloved stepchildren, Therese Mercer, Cris Mercer, Andi Mercer, Malia Mercer; grandchildren, Kevin, Alexis, Caitlin, Marie, Max, Cory, Sydney Caden and Darby and six great-grandchildren. Gene was born in St. Louis, MO, April 16, 1938, and attended Southwest High School in St Louis where he was elected class president. One classmate described Gene as the CEO of Southwest High as he was the school newspaper's editor, head of the debate team, choir member, and captain of the school's football, baseball and basketball teams. Gene received a full scholastic scholarship at Dartmouth and was drafted by the St Louis Cardinals. Otto Gene Powell was a Second Lieutenant in the USAF ROTC program that brought him to Fresno, CA, where he married his first wife Mary Genius. During his ROTC training, he was involved in a parachuting accident that severely injured his hip, ruining his bid to play baseball for his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. This injury led to a double hip replacement and caused mobility issues in his later years. Gene's business career began with a job with the State of California highway department acquiring property for the California Aqueduct, Interstate 5, and other projects. This initial job laid the groundwork for his ultimate career in property management. After moving to Pleasanton, CA, Gene worked for Oakland Raiders early owner Wayne Valley (Yes - there was an owner before AL Davis!). He then moved on to Singer Housing, Dillingham, Lincoln and eventually establishing his own company. Gene moved to Lafayette, CA, married Gretchen Mercer and had a daughter Jamie Powell. He spent time living in Halfmoon Bay, Del Mar, Tucson, AZ and Leesburg, VA. Gene moved to Bend, Oregon in 2001. After the untimely passing of Gretchen, Gene married Lois Toning-Powell of Sun River, Oregon. The happy couple moved to Oro Valley, Arizona in 2020 to enjoy a warmer climate. Gene and Lois enjoyed playing golf, watching the native wildlife (especially the Quail and Javelinas) in their yard, and travelling with family to places like Hawaii and Jackson Hole. Gene loved to teach and was the first instructor to issue an IREM CPM certification in South Korea. He also enjoyed many trips to Japan as a "Sensei" in Japan, of course this led to many golf trips and lifelong friendships. Gene loved his sports and played many sports despite his lifelong injury. He was a single digit handicap golfer most of his life, and was club Champion at Riverside Fresno, Round Hill Alamo, CA, and Bend Country Clubs. He drained seven "Holes in One" in his career with the highlight being the 329-yard, 8th Hole, Par 4 at Round Hill. At age 68, Gene shot his age every year until he turned 80! He was an excellent tennis player who was a head of strategy and angles always surprising his opponents with his returns. He would play with people of all levels and had great patience teaching inexperienced players. Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman. A great marksman with any type of gun, he loved family hunting trips for upland game birds, ducks and geese. Gene was always ready for a good fishing trip, deep sea or fishing for trout and bass in various streams and lakes. Gene was filled with many stories of his lifetime, all of which brought him joy to tell. He will be missed by family and friends alike, as he was always larger than life. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 5, 2022 at Bend Golf and Country Club. Donations can be made in Gene's memory to the Southwest Indian Foundation or St Jude's Hospital for Children. Arrangements by Vistoso Funeral Home.