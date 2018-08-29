OVERBY, Margaret R.
Born May 18, 1937, died August 14, 2018, at age 81. Margaret Rose Chase, known to her friends as "Maggie", grew up in Miami Florida and graduated in 1955 from Coral Gables High School. Married in 1958 in South Miami, Florida to Germaine Louis Overby. She is survived by her husband of 60 years. She traveled to various overseas and stateside locations as a loving and supportive spouse to her US Air Force husband. Loving mother to Gregory Overby (Donna), Cynthia Overby - Lanphear (Gerard) and Gerald Overby. Treasured Grandmother of Mathew, Haley, Garret, Greg, Jessica, Mykel, Zachary and Alex. Great-grandmother to Emmaline and Adelaide. Maggie retired from Davis Monthan Federal Credit Union in 1993. The family will receive friends at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85710 on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Msgr Tom Cahalane at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710, on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.