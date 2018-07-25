PADILLA, Olivia S.
passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Olivia was born in Globe, Arizona on May 30, 1929 to Ramon and Maria (Guerrero) Sandoval. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt and friend. She worked for many years in education as a parent educator as well as a longtime Catechism teacher at St. Monica Catholic Church. She will be missed by her son, John P. Padilla (Lori), of Chandler; her daughter, Kathy Espinoza; grandsons, Chris Espinoza and Zachary Espinoza (Roxanne) and great-granddaughter, Virrixy Espinoza. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018 with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the West Chapel at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 212 W. Medina. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.