PAGE, Karen
On Sunday, July 29th, 2018, after a five-year battle with cancer, Karen Page passed away at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, in the arms of her loving husband. She was only 43 years old. Karen will be remembered lovingly by those she left behind, including her husband, Daniel Valenzuela; her father, C.G. Page; two brothers, John, and Lindsay; four nephews, Alex, Jameson, Roland and Nathan and niece, Cassandra. She was preceded by her mother, Sandra. Born in Tucson, Arizona on August 10th, 1974, Karen received her bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Arizona in December of 2000. She worked at Ventana Medical Systems from 2001 to 2003, and then Protein Technologies Inc. until 2008. After relocating to Phoenix, she then worked at the Arizona Department of Agriculture and Department of Health until she could no longer work in 2013. She was an incredibly talented chemist, unafraid of accepting the many challenges presented to her in the laboratory. Karen lived life to the fullest. She learned to play violin and piano as a young girl, but also had a continuous desire to learn new things throughout her life. This included learning to ride a motorcycle, taking sharpshooting classes, creating costumes for the Phoenix ComiCon, and even learning how to completely redo the plumbing and electrical in her house and remodel her bathroom. Karen was also as kind as she was curious; everyone who knew her appreciated how she shared her love wholly with animals and people alike. Her presence and sharp wit will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. If you would like to make a donation in Karen's name, please donate to the Arizona Animal Welfare League (www.aawl.org), or your own local no-kill shelter.