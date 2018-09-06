PALLES, Robert J.
son of Maurice and Mildred Palles, born in Chicago on September 29, 1940 died on September 5, 2018. Bob was the owner of Palles Insurance Agency since he moved to Tucson in 1978. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen Tucker Palles; his devoted children, Lawrence Palles (Darcy Renfro), Meredith Macherey (Jeff Macherey), Michael Weiss (Heather Kotler) and Caroline Dreyfus (David Dreyfus). Bob, who was called Mmmpa by the seven adored grandchildren he leaves behind, Nathan Weiss, Wesley Macherey, Brody Weiss, Alexa Dreyfus, Becket Dreyfus, Rylan Macherey and Ava Palles. A Chapel Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 7, 2018 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY on Oracle. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road, Tucson, AZ 85705.