Pallis Griffin

GRIFFIN, Pallis Theodore
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Pallis Theodore "Ted" Griffin passed away at the age of 105. Ted was born on 6/12/1914 in Flintville, Tennessee, to Ervin and Gertrude (Poteet) Griffin. Ted moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1938 and soon met his spouse, Evalinda (Pettijohn) Griffin. Ted worked for Southern Pacific Railroad from 1938-1980, and retired as an Engineer. He recounted many stories of the history of the railroad in the southwest. Ted was an avid hunter and enjoyed many annual elk hunting trips with friends. Ted also loved working in his yard and tending to his bees, roses, and African daisies. He was a lifelong member of First Southern Baptist Church, and was very active in the church community.Ted was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Evalinda, and his siblings, Udo Griffin, John Demer Griffin, Helen Woodruff, Alton Madison Griffin, Eva Sullenger, Nina Sullenger, and Calvin Coolidge Griffin. Ted leaves behind his goddaughter, Lisa Buehman Pratt and her husband, Randall, and many nieces and nephews in Tennesse and Arizona. Ted was a gentleman with a warm Tennessee drawl that made everyone feel loved. Memorial Services will be held at First Southern Baptist Church in Tucson on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES-Dodge Chapel.