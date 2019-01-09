PALMER, Perry Ellsworth, Jr.
"Pop" went home for Christmas, Perry was born in Suttons Bay, MI on March 28, 1927 to Perry E. Palmer, Sr. and Martha Kelsch Palmer. He passed away on December 23, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. Perry graduated from high school in Traverse City, MI, where he was also a star baseball pitcher at school and for the city. He joined the Army near the end of WWII, where he met fellow Michigan native and lifelong friend Wally Pixley. They were both sent to Germany where one of their main jobs (aside from causing fabled mischief!) was guarding Nazi war criminals awaiting trial in Nuremberg. Upon returning to Traverse City, Perry married the love of his life, Barbara Marie Gilbert, and they started their family. In spite of deep roots going back many generations in northern Michigan, Perry moved his little family to Tucson in 1953 due to Barbara's health. Here he found employment with the US Postal Service where the "Whistling Mailman" eventually retired after a long career delivering mail on foot, bicycle and on rural routes. Perry and Barb raised their three boys surrounded by lifelong friends in the El Ranchito Trailer Park. They participated in all aspects of their family's lives, providing a strong model for hard work, ethical behavior and love of family and friends. Later in life they relished traveling, spending many summers in Michigan and Pinetop. Perry enjoyed golfing and bowling, and even pitched league softball until he was well into his 60's. When Barb's health failed Perry devoted himself to her care. His devotion to her was as legendary as his quietly wicked sense of humor! Perry was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (March 27, 2016) and best friend, Wally Pixley (2018). He is survived by his three sons, George (Robin), Joe (Vicky) and Pete (Nannette); four granddaughters and their families, which include seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves numerous relatives in Michigan. Pop's family is eternally grateful to his loving niece, Kay Pearce and devoted friends and caregivers, Carmen and Armando Gill for their love and support. Celebration of this wonderful life will be held at the Swan Lakes Estates Clubhouse, 4550 N. Flowing Wells Rd. at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 13, 2019. Pop would love nothing more than a toast with the beverage of your choice (he would choose a screwdriver, or perhaps a Bailey's!) to a life well-lived. Perry was a really good man and our loss is Heaven's gain. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.