Pamela Browne

78, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on Friday, August 6, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Pamela was predeceased by the love of her life, Roland, several years ago, as well as her brothers and sisters, Donald, Webb, Patricia, and Linda. Pamela is survived by her daughters, LorriAnn and Amanda.Pamela and Roland enjoyed travelling via land, sea, and air to many wonderful places, exotic destinations, and food lovers' paradises all across the globe. As much as they loved seeing the world, they truly loved being with each other, no matter where they were. If you were to ask either of them what their one regret in life was, both would say the same thing: "That we didn't meet sooner, so we could love each other longer."Pamela will be missed by those who knew her and loved her, but she will never be forgotten.Services are as follows:Wake at Bring's Broadway Chapel Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, August 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Funeral Service at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church on Kolb Rd at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021.Procession to East Lawn Palms Cemetery on East Grant Road following funeral. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.