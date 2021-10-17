Pamela Stromme

STROMME, Pamela Jane

68, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. Pam was born on May 22, 1953 to Dr. James Bennett and Charity Phillips Wolfe in Tucson, Arizona. She attended Tucson High School. She went on to earn a degree in Radiology Technology at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Soon after graduating she moved to Sedona, Arizona where she lived the majority of her adult life, working and raising her family with her husband, Craig Alvin Stromme with whom she had four children.

Pam was a true adventurer and could be found traveling, camping or at Lake Powell with her family on any given weekend. She spent summers at her beloved family farm in Ellsworth, Maine. She loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, exploring much of the Southwest and beyond throughout her life. She was an involved community member and spent her free time coordinating and organizing youth sports. She will be remembered as a loving, selfless mother who invited any child into her home with open arms, affectionately dubbed "Stromme Mommy" by many. A true caretaker of others, Pam could be counted on to make any birthday special with her famous full-length renditions of Happy Birthday that were never skipped. A trusted confidant and avid listener, she will be missed by all who knew her.