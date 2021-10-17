Pamela Stromme

STROMME, Pamela Jane
68, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. Pam was born on May 22, 1953 to Dr. James Bennett and Charity Phillips Wolfe in Tucson, Arizona. She attended Tucson High School. She went on to earn a degree in Radiology Technology at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Soon after graduating she moved to Sedona, Arizona where she lived the majority of her adult life, working and raising her family with her husband, Craig Alvin Stromme with whom she had four children.
Pam was a true adventurer and could be found traveling, camping or at Lake Powell with her family on any given weekend. She spent summers at her beloved family farm in Ellsworth, Maine. She loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, exploring much of the Southwest and beyond throughout her life. She was an involved community member and spent her free time coordinating and organizing youth sports. She will be remembered as a loving, selfless mother who invited any child into her home with open arms, affectionately dubbed "Stromme Mommy" by many. A true caretaker of others, Pam could be counted on to make any birthday special with her famous full-length renditions of Happy Birthday that were never skipped. A trusted confidant and avid listener, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Pam suffered a stroke in 2015 and relocated to her hometown of Tucson, Arizona to be surrounded by her family. Through adversity Pam never lost her perpetual positive attitude and endless optimism. She became a member of Spokes Fighting Strokes riding club, and through this program Pam was able to have a much-improved quality of life, with the freedom of movement and the ability to "hike" on her bike. She developed true friendships and was eternally grateful for the impact this organization had on her life.
Pam is survived by her four siblings, Terry Bennett (Patricia), Mark Bennett (Debbie), David Wolfe (Laurie), and Kim Boswell-Jensen (Mark) as well as her four children, Jessica Thayer (Brandon), Sarah Young (Nicholas), Adam Stromme and Daniel Stromme. Pam is the proud grandmother of Bridget Young, Goldie Young, Luke Stromme, Layla Thayer, and Carson Thayer. Pamela loved the Lord. Her family is at peace knowing that she is home with her friends and family.
Services to be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:00 a.m., Desert Hope Lutheran Church, 7474 East Speedway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona 85710. A Celebration of Life to be held in Sedona, Arizona on Sunday, December 19, 2021. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers please make all donations in loving memory of Pam, to Spokes Fighting Strokes. Spokesfightingstroke.org Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.