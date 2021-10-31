Pamela Stromme

 Skip to main content
STROMME, Pamela Jane

68, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. Pam was born on May 22, 1953. Services to be held on Freiday, December 17, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Philip's In the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85718. A celebration of life will be held in Sedona, AZ, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations in loving memory of Pam to Spokes Fighting Strokes. Spokesfightingstrokes.org.

