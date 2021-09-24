Pammelyn Mccarthy

MCCARTHY, Pammelyn

(Hollingsworth)

62, of Marana, AZ, passed away on August 27, 2021 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She had an exuberant energy that was contained in a California laissez-faire attitude that will forever be missed by everyone who came into her presence. Her wit and dry humor were almost as sharp as her scissors. She was a force of nature; determined to leave her footprints in the sand she loved and in the hearts of all who loved her. She was a devoted and loving wife, an inspiring leader to her team, and the most loyal and supportive woman to have as a friend.

Pammelyn was born in San Jose, CA to Arthur and Dorothy McCarthy on August 20, 1959. A true California girl at heart, she loved animals, the beach and the possibility of…everything. Even as a young girl, Pammelyn always knew her calling was in the beauty industry. She would cut, color and style her friends' hair for a small fee (yes, even then she was an entrepreneur) eventually becoming a licensed cosmetologist. Her career spanned over 30 years in different roles from stylist, colorist, educator, to managing luxury salons and spas and then opening one of her own.