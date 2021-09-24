Pammelyn Mccarthy

MCCARTHY, Pammelyn
(Hollingsworth)
62, of Marana, AZ, passed away on August 27, 2021 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She had an exuberant energy that was contained in a California laissez-faire attitude that will forever be missed by everyone who came into her presence. Her wit and dry humor were almost as sharp as her scissors. She was a force of nature; determined to leave her footprints in the sand she loved and in the hearts of all who loved her. She was a devoted and loving wife, an inspiring leader to her team, and the most loyal and supportive woman to have as a friend.
Pammelyn was born in San Jose, CA to Arthur and Dorothy McCarthy on August 20, 1959. A true California girl at heart, she loved animals, the beach and the possibility of…everything. Even as a young girl, Pammelyn always knew her calling was in the beauty industry. She would cut, color and style her friends' hair for a small fee (yes, even then she was an entrepreneur) eventually becoming a licensed cosmetologist. Her career spanned over 30 years in different roles from stylist, colorist, educator, to managing luxury salons and spas and then opening one of her own.
She founded Salon Blonde in Marana, AZ in January 2012 with her husband, Bill. Pammelyn, an industry leader and a formidable businesswoman, was dedicated to keeping herself and the team she created at the forefront of continuing education and growing with the latest trends. Self-proclaimed mad scientist of color and perfectionist, she was humble in her talent and pushed herself (and her team) every day. She spread the love for her craft by making sure each client was happy when they got up from her chair and she cultivated that culture into her salon. Anyone who knew Pammelyn was touched by kindness, her openness to trust, dry sense of humor, mild stubbornness and her intelligence.
She is survived by the love of her life, partner of over 20 years and husband, Bill Hollingsworth. They found each other and never let go. Their love, respect and mutual consideration for one another is unparalleled. Bill credits her in teaching him to be open to people, their perspectives and showing kindness even in the toughest of times. She will live on in his heart, in the hearts of her family, friends and anyone who had the opportunity to know her.
She is survived by her loving stepson, Trevor Lee Hollingsworth and her fur babies, Stone and Lala McCarthy; her brother—best friend/hero, Arthur H. McCarthy Jr., his wife, April F. McCarthy; her loving nephew, Adam T. McCarthy (S: Shari McCarthy) and niece, Debra Lee Bravo (S: Fred S. Bravo) and countless friends who were like family. Pammelyn is predeceased by her parents, Arthur Sr. and Dorothy B. McCarthy.
Pammelyn wanted to be remembered as she was—happy, fulfilled and full of life. No services will be held. In lieu of floral tributes, help save the animals she loved so dearly by donating to the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group in her honor. Website: https://saltriverwildhorsemanagementgroup.org Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.