Pat Brandenburg

of Tucson, AZ, died on April 10, 2021. Born in Dallas, TX on October 20, 1929 to Loyd and Velma Greer Brandenburg. She was raised in Texas where her lifelong love of the Southwest began. After earning a degree in merchandising from the University of Texas at Arlington, she married and became the proud mother of Bradley and Barry from her marriage with Bill Billington, in Waco, TX. After their divorce, she lived in Santa Fe, NM, and then in Tucson. She tirelessly led others on issues of hunger, equality, and discrimination by creating food banks, organizing and feeding migrant workers, attending protests, and supporting countless other causes to help those in need. It was Pat's great joy to share the last five years as the life partner of John R. "Pete" Hendrick. She was deeply devoted to her faith, the Presbyterian church, social justice, philanthropy, and world travel. Her generous, loving spirit continues to inspire all who knew her. A virtual service will be held at Southside Presbyterian Church in Tucson on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Donations to the ministries at Southside Presbyterian Church can be made in her name. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.