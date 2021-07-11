 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pat Menaker

Pat Menaker

MENAKER, Pat (Bull)

passed June 20, 2021 in Scottsdale after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born in El Paso, TX to Louis and Helen Laurel. She is survived by husband, Rob Menaker; daughters, Lyndsey Bull and Morgan Bull; grandson, Wyatt Springer and former husband, Fred Bull. Pat worked for Up With People, Sporting Chance and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Pat's huge heart and fun-loving spirit will be missed by all. Arrangements by HANSEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News