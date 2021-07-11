Pat Menaker

passed June 20, 2021 in Scottsdale after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born in El Paso, TX to Louis and Helen Laurel. She is survived by husband, Rob Menaker; daughters, Lyndsey Bull and Morgan Bull; grandson, Wyatt Springer and former husband, Fred Bull. Pat worked for Up With People, Sporting Chance and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Pat's huge heart and fun-loving spirit will be missed by all. Arrangements by HANSEN MORTUARY.