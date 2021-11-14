Pat Paulsel

PAULSEL, Pat
age 81, was called to her forever home by the gentle hand of her Lord Jesus on October 15, 2021 after succumbing to progressive Alzheimer's. Her passing was peaceful, guided by her faith and the love of her family. Pat is in Heaven, and after thanking the Lord and greeting her loved ones, she has, no doubt, gone off to visit with everyone she can. She was a fun-loving, energetic and very organized social butterfly who never met a stranger. Pat loved to travel and try new things (including ziplining in her 70's) and was often an instigator. As loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister she made sure her family enjoyed so many remarkable experiences and opportunities throughout their lives. She could certainly spice up a room and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Pat was born to John A. and Adeline Hatley and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. She lived there until 1996 when she moved to Tucson to retire with Lee, her late husband of 50 years (2014). She loved the southwest and all of the outdoor adventures it offers. She was involved with many church, community and social groups and started two small businesses of her own that kept her engaged with people, her passion.
Pat was fortunate to find love again and is survived by her loving husband of five years, Phil Finch. She is also survived with loving memories by her family: daughter, Phyllis Elikai, and her husband Fara, of Wilmington, North Carolina; her son, Scott Paulsel, his wife Joanna, and granddaughter Lily, of Phoenix, AZ, and her brother, John Hatley, Jr. and his wife Nikki, of Fort Worth, TX.
Services will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with a reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider support for the mobile homeless shower unit of St Andrews at: www.faiththatworkstucson.org.