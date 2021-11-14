Pat Paulsel

age 81, was called to her forever home by the gentle hand of her Lord Jesus on October 15, 2021 after succumbing to progressive Alzheimer's. Her passing was peaceful, guided by her faith and the love of her family. Pat is in Heaven, and after thanking the Lord and greeting her loved ones, she has, no doubt, gone off to visit with everyone she can. She was a fun-loving, energetic and very organized social butterfly who never met a stranger. Pat loved to travel and try new things (including ziplining in her 70's) and was often an instigator. As loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister she made sure her family enjoyed so many remarkable experiences and opportunities throughout their lives. She could certainly spice up a room and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.