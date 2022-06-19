Patricia Aldahl

Patricia was born on January 26, 1943 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Perky and Patrick Cobb. Being the first and only child, Pat graduated from Rochester and went to continue her education at UTA to be a nurse for 50 years. Patricia married Terry on November 26, 1965 and they had three children and five grandchildren. She loved the color yellow, traveling to all of the states (her favorite being Oregon), Europe, Greece, and shopping. Pat would love to talk about the weather when any family would call and never made any sense when she would send a text to her "Family Group Chat" that started in 2018 for a Christmas trip. She lived in five states total but retired in Tucson for the past 10-12 years. Patricia peacefully passed at Peppi's House surrounded by her husband of 57 years, children, and grandchildren. Patricia had a wonderful long life full of amazing memories that will live on forever in our thoughts every day. Until we meet again Love, Your Husband, Kids, and Grandchildren. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.