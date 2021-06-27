Patricia Anderson

ANDERSON, Patricia Ann

age 86, passed away June 10, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona after a long battle with dementia.

Patricia was born September 4, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, to Everett and Elizabeth Bell. She was the second of four sisters and loved her siblings dearly. At age 18, she joined the United States Air Force, and served during the time of the Korean War.

Pat worked for many years in the aerospace industry, for Rocketdyne. Later in her life, she returned to school to earn her degree from Redlands University. Though living in California, she remained a Michigan fan her entire life (Go Blue!).

Pat was an active member of her church and donated her time and funds to several charities.

Pat had a giving heart and would always send personal cards to those she loved for every occasion. She will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Judy Harper, Kirsten Anderson, and Karin Anderson; her sisters, Janice Hausam (Richard) and Judy French (Thomas), her grandsons Zack and Nathan Woods, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Beverly Stacy, and her daughter Jeanne. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.