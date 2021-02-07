Patricia Armstrong

ARMSTRONG, Patricia
"Grammie" Faith
was born in Ohio in 1935. A loving homemaker and fierce matriarch, Grammie filled her days raising her children and grandchildren in Tucson, AZ, where she resided most of her life. She passed peacefully in the presence of her youngest daughter on January 14, 2021. Grammie is preceded in death by her husband, George and her brother, Richard. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Patrick), Christian and Dana, her granddaughters, Amanda and Megan Murphy and her great-granddaughters, Zoey and Aurora. Grammie will always be remembered rocking in her rocker, cup of coffee in hand, surrounded by photographs and memories of those she loved. Memorial service will be decided upon by the family at a later date.