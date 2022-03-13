 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Arnell

ARNELL, Patricia Catherine

88, passed away February 27, 2022. Patricia is survived by daughters, Sarah and Vicky Arnell and grandchildren, Jenner Arnell, Curtis Pritz, Neyland Pritz and Marycatherine Pritz. Patricia was the founder of The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. The Mini Time Machine was created from the imagination and dedication of Patricia and her husband Walter Arnell. Pat's fondness for miniatures began in the 1930's, when as a young girl she received her first miniatures- a set of Strombecker wooden dollhouse furniture. It wasn't until the Arnell's moved to Tucson in 1979 that Pat began collecting in earnest. A Memorial Celebration for Patricia will be announced on the Mini Time Machine Museum Website at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Mini Time Machine of Miniatures to support and share Pat's work. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY & CEMETERY.

