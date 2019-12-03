BARNETT, Patricia "Trish"
passed away November 25, 2019. Patricia was born at St. Mary's in Tucson and she was the eldest of four children to Barney (Earl) and Elinor Barnett of Marana AZ. Trish attended college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. She graduated with a bachelor's degree and she worked in Wilcox, Buckeye, Wickenburg and Marana School Districts as a Speech Therapist. Trish loved working with her students and many of them made a connection with her beyond her speech therapy role. Trish also spent some time in Durango/Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Trish loved traveling and she spent time in Australia, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and many other states in the US. The family is appreciative to her many friends and caregivers who assisted Trish over the past few years. Patricia is survived by her mother, Elinor Barnett; sisters, Virginia (Gini) Hoopes and Laura Barnett and her brother, Fred Barnett, as well as nephews, Jason, Tim and Eric and niece, Kelly. She is predeceased by her father, Barney (Earl) Barnett.Services will be held for Trish on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. There will be a graveside service at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 6894 AZ-287, Coolidge, AZ at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, there will be a Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Marana Mortuary and Cemetery at 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ.