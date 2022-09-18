Patricia Braden

Patricia was born on a farm outside of Salt Lake City September 20, 1933 and passed away August 10, 2022 at the age of 88. She spent most of her life in Tucson, attending Catalina Jr. High and graduating from Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. She met and married fellow Tucson High Badger and Arizona Wildcat, Roger Braden, in 1954. They were married 62 years until Roger's death in 2017. Patricia was also proceeded in death by her son, Gary Braden in 2019 along with her parents, Elsie Bagshaw and John William Bagshaw and siblings, Robert Bagshaw, Joy Dykes, Cleo Wilson and Carol Hill. Patricia is survived by her daughter Cindy Hansen and three grandchildren, Echo Hansen, Monica McTeague and Ryan Hansen. She has seven great-grandchildren, Macy and Bryden Sanders, Taylor, Gabriel and Rachel Hansen and Lucy and Calla McTeague. Patricia worked fulltime for Tucson District One/TUSD for thirty-two years, and part-time for another eight more years. She had two master degrees in education and was at various times an elementary school teacher, a helping teacher and a learning disabilities teacher. She absolutely loved education and never minded the long hours or hard work. It brought her great joy to work with children, especially her kindergarten class of primarily Yaqui students at Richey School in the 1970's. Patricia was a barrel racer in her youth. Later her hobbies included bridge, tennis, gardening, sewing, reading, facilitating a prayer group, travel, and shopping. She loved dressing up and was seldom seen without her trademarks, hat and scarf. She especially loved spending time with family and friends, always graciously welcoming them with open arms in a house decorated to the hilt for every holiday. Her positive, kind, and generous nature will be sorely missed. A special thank you to Liam and Victoria with TMC Hospice for making her last days comfortable and peaceful. A Memorial Service will be held at Lodge on the Desert, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers are totally appropriate because she loved them, but in lieu of flowers a donation can also be made to Rudy's Rescue Cat Sanctuary because she deeply loved her cat Becky Four Paws. Call (520) 730-4856 for details. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.