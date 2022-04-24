Patricia Brady

BRADY, Patricia Kennedy

(OCallaghan, Murray)

Patricia died April 13, 2022 in her well-loved home with family beside her. Patricia was born on November 16, 1929 in Ironwood, MI in the heart of the Upper Peninsula to Donald R. and Rhoda (OLeary) Kennedy. She graduated from St Ambrose High School and attended the College of St Scholastica, Duluth MN.

Pat moved to Tucson in 1950 with her family where she attended the University of Arizona majoring in Business. Pat was blessed with happy marriages with three amazing Irishmen. She married Robert OCallaghan in 1950, John Murray in 1970 and Dr. James Brady Jr. in 1986.

Pat was a lifelong golfer and loved playing year-round in Tucson. She earned City Championship Honors as well as Club Championships at Randolph Golf Course, El Rio Country Club and Dorado Country Club. She scored three Holes in One in her playing days!

Patricia is survived by her stepchildren, Patrick (Jan) Brady and Tatiana, Newcastle, CA, Molly Brady Anchorage, AL, James Brady, Pinetop AZ and Timothy Brady (Mickey) Snowflake, AZ. Also surviving her are her sisters, Linda Godfrey (Terry), Mary (Hector) Hoenig; nieces, Elizabeth (Steve) Pederson, Christina (Sam Dalluge) Parmley, Karen (Jami) Schupp and nine amazing grand nieces and nephews who dearly loved their "Auntie Pat".

Patricia was preceded in death by husbands, Dr. James E. Brady Jr., John M. Murray and Robert E. OCallaghan; brother, Gordon P. Kennedy and stepdaughters, Shannon and Maureen Brady.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with a gathering at St Cyril of Alexandria's Church, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ 85712 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers friends are encouraged to contribute to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

The family sends special thanks to all the staff at Bayada Health Care as well as the team from Grace Hospice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

