Patricia Damron

84, passed on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Born June 8, 1936 in Saute Ste. Marie, Michigan, the only child of John Elijah Voce and Violet Ruth Whiting. Pat moved to AZ as a teenager. She was a lifelong horse woman, acquiring her first mare, Snow Girl, and competed in many horseshows in high school. She was a champion barrel racer, frequently square danced on horseback at the San Xavier Mission, and followed the rodeo circuit. She was the owner of Copper Tower Training Stables, providing horse boarding, student riding lessons, annual stake-fry events in the Catalina mountains, and loaning horses for several John Wayne movies and other westerns. She led some of her riding students to compete at Madison Square Gardens. Later transitioning to training racehorses, earned standings as a top woman trainer at Rillito Racetrack and Prescott Downs, finishing her racing career at Turf Paradise. She was an amazing woman who was loved by many and touched many lives. Pat is survived by her two daughters, Tricia Sammons of Springfield, KY, Terry Koktavy (Scott) of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren, Rich (Misha), Ashlee, Zach and Heather and eight great-grandchildren.