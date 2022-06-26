Patricia Dean

83, died June 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Raised in Sandpoint, ID, she came to Tucson in 1959 and worked for the UA while earning her M.S. in Child Development, then a Ph.D. in Rehab and Counselling. In her early career, she taught and managed pre-schools, led the Tucson Assoc. for the Education of Young Children, and mentored teachers through Head Start and community colleges. Later on, she counselled at-risk teens through Urban League, volunteered for advocacy groups, and retired as a program director for UA Elderhostel. Donations in her memory can be made to Pima Council on Aging. Pat is survived by daughters Carrie and Alison and sisters Sally and Peggy. Arrangements by Angel Valley.