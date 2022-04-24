Dill, Patricia
Patricia Dill, 81, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at her home on February 19, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Patricia was born on August 10, 1940, in Birmingham, England. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1966. Pat married Melvin Dill November 25, 1972. They fell in love with Tucson and moved here in 1988. For many years Pat worked at University Physician's. Pat is survived by her husband Mel and their six children, Diana Sprain, Stephen Clifton, Karen Yax, Cassandra Snyder, Melissa Piatt, and Matthew Dill. She is cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Please join us celebrating her life on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Home, Avalon Chapel.