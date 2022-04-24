 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Dill

  • Updated

Dill, Patricia

Patricia Dill, 81, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at her home on February 19, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Patricia was born on August 10, 1940, in Birmingham, England. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1966. Pat married Melvin Dill November 25, 1972. They fell in love with Tucson and moved here in 1988. For many years Pat worked at University Physician's. Pat is survived by her husband Mel and their six children, Diana Sprain, Stephen Clifton, Karen Yax, Cassandra Snyder, Melissa Piatt, and Matthew Dill. She is cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Please join us celebrating her life on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Home, Avalon Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News