Patricia Downey

Pat came to Tucson from Chicago, Illinois in 1957 to pursue a degree in education at the University of Arizona. Pat was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She graduated from the U of A, with a Bachelor of Arts in education in 1961. She then earned a Master of Education degree at the U of A in 1971. She was formally recognized by the U of A for her service to professional education in 1978. She had an illustrious career, teaching at Amphi school district from August 1965 until her retirement on June 30, 2004. Pat was a devoted member of St. Cyril's Catholic Church. She was active in the parish senior club. She was also an active member of the Arizona Polish club. She was an avid bridge player. Pat supported various charities including St. Jude's and Big Brothers and Sisters.