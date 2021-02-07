Patricia Garcia

GARCIA, Patricia "Pat"
On Friday, January 1, 2021, Patricia "Pat" Garcia, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away unexpectedly. Unfortunately, her husband, Eusebio "Joe" Garcia passed shortly after.
Pat was born in Yuma, Arizona and moved to Tucson as a small child where she spent the rest of her life. She was hardworking and enjoyed her profession as an electro-mechanical assembler, she retired from Hughes-Raytheon May, 2000.Pat and Joe were married for 28 beautiful years, they enjoyed many vacations together. Her husband loved her great cooking and her love for watching sports that they equally shared. She took great care of her husband and they were inseparable and now they are together again.
As a mother she was her daughter's rock "Tina", she taught her independence, how to have a huge heart and to give any time you're able to. Pat, "Nanny" as all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her, enjoyed her fun and great sense of humor. Every conversation managed to have laughter in it, she knew how to make us all smile. Nanny loved cooking for her family, from her deviled eggs and cornbread to her chicken enchiladas, she also loved baking.
Nanny was so very proud of her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew her well, knew how proud she was and heard many stories that she would share about them. She truly enjoyed many wonderful conversations over dinner with her brother, Bob.
Pat had many friends and neighbors that she enjoyed taking care of and that became an extension of her family. She truly enjoyed animals, taking care of her plants and cooking. She was a social butterfly, the life of the party, so very kind and yet as strong as they come. If you had the opportunity to meet her count yourself as one of the luckiest people in the world, be grateful and keep her in your memories forever.
She is survived by her only daughter, Tina Limon; her brother, Bobby Myers; her grandchildren, Monica Vize, Cecilia Limon, Deanna Limon, Leanna Limon, Luis Limon; her great-grandchildren, Anissa Gray, Jesse Gray, Nathan Limon and Isaiah Limon.
Due to Pat's wishes there will not be funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Patricia Garcia. Contact information, 1-855-448-3997 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.