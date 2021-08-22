Patricia Gilbert

GILBERT, Patricia Irene

On March 24, 1925, the world was blessed with the arrival of Patricia Irene Flora in the farmland of Kokomo, Indiana. Throughout her life she was always smiling. She was married to the late Lt. Col. (Retired) Harold W. Gilbert. Throughout his Air Force career, she experienced living in different places, learning other cultures, and making a home at each location.

She loved music, playing the piano, and writing poetry, as well as continuing her education. She received her Associates of Arts degree from Weber State in Ogden, Utah. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, her Master's in Education from Wright State University and then her Ph.D. from Ohio State University. She was successful teaching English at Baker High School in Fairborn, Ohio 1968-1972. She was a Secondary School Supervisor for Clark County Schools 1973-1976. She taught part time for Wright State University 1976-1980. There she was hired as an Assistant Professor in the Educational Leadership Dept. of the College of Education where she taught until retiring in 1990. She earned Excellence in Teaching Awards at Wright State University. She was an active member in the American Association of University Women at the University and well into retirement.