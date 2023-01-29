Patricia Guzman

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our mother, Patricia "Patty" Morales Guzman, known affectionately by her only grandchild as Tita. She was born on August 14, 1954, in Morenci, AZ, and passed away with her first-born son by her side on January 17, 2023, in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her children, Hermie Guzman, Damian Guzman, and Angel Guzman; her Querida, Idalis Urbina; her brothers, Johnny Morales and Robert Simmons; her nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, bandmates, and neighbors; and countless friends made throughout her life. Patty called many places 'home', having relationships that span far and wide. However, it was the Tucson landscape, culture, and community that she fell in love with enough to establish roots. Throughout her youth she excelled in academics, adored by her teachers; cheerleading, admired by her peers; and music, kickstarting her lifelong passion for singing. Throughout her adult life she worked at Tucson Newspapers and Urban League before retiring as a highly regarded HR professional at St. Mary's Hospital. She taught aerobics for many years, cherished her boxing classes, loved riding her bike, took up hiking, enjoyed traveling, liked her New Mexico green chile extra extra EXTRA hot, and could frequently be found at her home-away-from home: Puerto Peñasco. Patty will be remembered most as a force to be reckoned with on stage, having led and sang in several local bands, most recently the Jukebox Junqies. She lit up every room, was always the life of the party, gave the best hugs and head rubs, and was her Querida's favorite person to call after a fun night. They would gossip for hours, cuddle all night, and laugh until they couldn't breathe. The sound of her voice was comforting to all. Patty/Mama/Tita, our boxin' rocker, was laid to rest on Monday, January 23, 2023, beside her beautiful mother, Helen Callaway, in Lordsburg, NM. Her life will be honored on Sunday, January 29, 2023, the only way she would have wanted, the ultimate celebration of her life. We are wishing upon a star that she now wakes up somewhere over the rainbow...in a place behind the sun, just a step beyond the rain. Arrangements by Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary & Baca's Funeral Chapels.