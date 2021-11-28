Patricia Harlow

HARLOW, Patricia Lane

April 9, 1929 - November 9, 2021

Patricia Lane was born on April 9, 1929, to Harry L. and Claire Flury Lane and grew up in Teaneck, NJ. She graduated from Teaneck High School in 1947 and from Lasell Jr. College in Newton, MA in 1949 with an Associate Degree in the Secretarial Curriculum. She was Secretary to the Advertising Manager of Huffman & Boyle Furniture Company when she married David Harlow in 1950 and in 1952, she left to care for her children.

Dave and Pat lived in Bergen County, NJ until 1961 when they moved to Lake Valhalla in Morris County, NJ where they raised their family and lived for 30 years. They greatly enjoyed this sociable lake community and all the family made life-long friends. In 1992 they moved further west to Panther Valley in Hackettstown, NJ.

In 1971 Pat returned to secretarial work part-time and then full-time for International Paper Company in Whippany, NJ. Eventually, she became a TEMP to gain the freedom to travel with Dave and to take summers off and in 1985, at age 56, she retired.