Patricia Honea

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia J. Honea announces her passing on June 30, 2022, at the age of 93, in her home surrounded by her family. Pat was born on March 5, 1929 in Bokoshe, Oklahoma to Edward and Ethel Jones. Pat is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Bob) Kaveloh, Darleen (Sam) Hall and Jennifer (Scott) Engle; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She and her late husband, Bob, would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on September 25, 2022. Robert L. Honea preceded her in death on October 1, 2019, and she missed him every day. Pat worked at Marana Unified School District as the Maintenance Secretary for 20 years. She also served as cook, accountant and assisted Bob in running the Bridle Bit Ranch from 1954 - 2005. In her spare time she was an accomplished artist, and also a locally recognized quilter in the Tucson Quilters' Guild, where one of her quilts was awarded Best in Show in 2006. She was a member of the Nazarene church for over 70 years, most recently attending Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. A private family celebration will be held in Prescott, Arizona at the Honea Family cabin on the campground where they attended every Church Camp meeting for 65 years. She lived a long full life, was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.