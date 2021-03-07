Patricia Kambourian

KAMBOURIAN, Patricia Whitehead

Pat, 77, died peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on February 16, 2021 after a long illness surrounded by her loved ones, including Dulce her rescue companion.

She was born May 4, 1943 in Bisbee, Arizona to Bert Whitehead and Ruth Simon Whitehead and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1961. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in Marketing, she was among the first women who earned an M.B.A. from Wharton School of Business in 1975.

She served in Vietnam as a Donut Dollie with the Red Cross from 1967 to 1968 and awarded the United States of America Medal for Civilian Service in Vietnam for her work with the American Red Cross. She was a partner in Raskob-Kambourian Financial Advisors from 1989 until retiring in 2013.

She is survived by her loving brother, Bert Whitehead III; her niece, Michelle Whitehead and nephew, Bert "Tiger" Whitehead IV (Tiffany) and several great and grand nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved friend and neighbor Pete Yonsetto, and many other friends and extended family members.