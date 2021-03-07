Patricia Kambourian

KAMBOURIAN, Patricia Whitehead
Pat, 77, died peacefully in Tucson, Arizona on February 16, 2021 after a long illness surrounded by her loved ones, including Dulce her rescue companion.
She was born May 4, 1943 in Bisbee, Arizona to Bert Whitehead and Ruth Simon Whitehead and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1961. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in Marketing, she was among the first women who earned an M.B.A. from Wharton School of Business in 1975.
She served in Vietnam as a Donut Dollie with the Red Cross from 1967 to 1968 and awarded the United States of America Medal for Civilian Service in Vietnam for her work with the American Red Cross. She was a partner in Raskob-Kambourian Financial Advisors from 1989 until retiring in 2013.
She is survived by her loving brother, Bert Whitehead III; her niece, Michelle Whitehead and nephew, Bert "Tiger" Whitehead IV (Tiffany) and several great and grand nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved friend and neighbor Pete Yonsetto, and many other friends and extended family members.
Active in the Tucson community, Pat spent 20 years raising funds to construct the Salvation Army Hospitality House and served various roles on the board of the Salvation Army including President of the Advisory Board and Chair of the Capital Committee; also served as Vice-President of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson. Pat was respected as a community advocate for the underserved, business leader, mentor, and philanthropist. Known for her love of family gatherings, cooking gourmet meals, traveling, playing golf and bridge; but most of all winning.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Newman Center in Tucson and Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Parish in Bisbee. A gravesite burial will happen at a later date. Seating is limited and services will be live-streamed. Please RSVP through www.uacatholic.org to reserve a seat for either/both of the services or call (520) 327-4665 x 112 and RSVP with name, number attending and which Mass (or both) you will be attending.
Newman Center, Tucson LiveStream Link:
--
St. Patrick, Bisbee LiveStream Link:
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Pat Kambourian to: St. Thomas More Newman Center, 1615 E. 2nd St. Tucson, AZ 85719 Attn: Stewardship http://uacatholic.org/donate/ or St. Patrick Parish, PO Box 164, Bisbee, AZ 85603
https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1012/Home/NewQuickGive Or The Salvation Army, PO Box 43790. Tucson, AZ 85733-3790 Attn: Captain Ellen Oh. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.