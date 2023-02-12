Patricia, 81, of Tucson Arizona passed away on February 4, 2023 surrounded by family. Patricia "Pat" was born on May 31, 1941, to Raymond and Domenica (Beneitone) Peterson in Laurium, Michigan. In 1942, the family moved to Jerome, Arizona. Pat graduated from Mingus High School in 1959 where she was a cheerleader. Pat always knew she wanted to be a nurse, so in 1959 she left Jerome for Phoenix to attend the St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse and worked for St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona for 43 years. Pat was an avid Arizona Wildcat basketball fan and never missed a game. She also rooted for the Arizona Diamondbacks and New England Patriots. She belonged to many charity groups and organized school reunions. She was the glue in staying in touch with family and friends was a priority for her. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents as well as her first husband, Paul Hunt and her second husband, Frank Kowalewski. She is survived by her children, Sherri (Scott) Tarran and Steven (Jan) Hunt and her brother, Andrew Peterson. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY on Grant Road Monday, February 13, 2023, with Visitation from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Graveside at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to Peppi's House, 2715 N. Wyatt Drive, Tucson, AZ 85712.