Patricia Krohn

Patricia J. Krohn entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday March 19, 2022 at the age of 91, after suffering complications due to COVID. Pat was a member of The Authors and Writers Group and published two books. She loved writing and gardening. She is survived by her beloved husband Darrell, daughter Meg Eckert (Shawn) and son James P. Connell (Beth), multiple grandchildren, along with her sister Corrine Brooks (Tom), brother Everett Kelley, and nieces and nephews. Service will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 10:00am At Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Arrangements by Green Valley Mortuary.