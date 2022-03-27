Patricia Malusa

Patricia Ann Malusa nee Donovan died on March 19, 2022, at her home in Tucson. Pat was born in 1930 in the south Chicago neighborhood of Roseland. At the age of 15 she worked at Kresge's 'dime store' and met 16-year-old Rudy Malusa, who made clear his interest in this Irish girl by bringing Pat a cake for her 16th birthday. They married four years later, in 1949, and eventually moved nine miles south to the tidy suburb of Hazel Crest. Pat was blessed with six children in those long-ago days when cars were few and kids played kick the can in the street into the dusk. Pat and Rudy's love of sunshine and the out-of-doors drew them to Tucson in 1972 where they enjoyed camping trips to the White Mountains and Mexico's Kino Bay. When not making healthy meals, baking bread and pizza, and feeding her flock, we did the dishes while Mom studied to earn her license as a real estate broker. She could speed-read fast as a greyhound, and every word was locked in the vault of her mind. Pat lost two of her children far too young yet recovered from heartbreak, thankful for the good that remained. She loved the furious clouds of summer storms, loved swimming in the sea no matter the temperature, and loved the antics and wisdom of children. It was no surprise when Pat and Rudy headed off to Italy for a month with two carry-on suitcases but no itinerary, figuring it out as they traveled, like young backpackers despite the fact they were celebrating their 61st anniversary. Their shared love did not simply endure but grew over 72 years of marriage, and for this we are grateful. Pat is preceded in death by her son, Rick and daughter, Peggy and survived by her husband Rudy; sister-in-law, Joyce; by children, Tom (Ann Rose), Jim (Sonya), Susan (Dennis), and John (Ingrid); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Megan, and Courtney; Emma, Patrick, Claire, and Laurel; Rudy and Rosa; and great-grandchildren, Nate, Cora, Avery, and Ben. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at San Pedro Chapel, 5230 E Fort Lowell Rd. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her Rick and Peggy at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.