Pat died peacefully on February 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel Marcus. Pat is survived by her sister, Cissy of Fort Myers, FL; her children, Jordan of Pine Top, AZ and Jennifer (Doug) of Miamisburg, OH; her grandson, Sam and several nephews and nieces. Pat is also survived by her grand dogs, grand cats, and grand bearded dragon, with whom she would have daily video chats. Pat was born in Cortland, NY to Elliott G. Barrow and Densia Barrow. She was raised in Granville, NY and was a graduate of Granville High School. She was a graduate of Green Mountain College in Vermont. After graduating college, Pat moved to New York City to work as assistant for a radio station. She then moved to Texas to set up a radio station for a short period before moving to Tucson, AZ, where she met the love of her life, Samuel. They were married on October 2, 1960, and shortly after moved to Nogales, AZ. There they ran their successful department store and raised their two children, Jordan and Jennifer. Pat and Sam spent many years traveling the world together, making new friends, and enjoying their love for the arts and culture. The family wishes everyone to know that Pat was a very loving and caring matriarch of the family. The family would like to thank "Team Pat" for all the help and care they gave Pat. Thank you Sarah, Nicole, Natalie, and Amy. The family would also like to thank Pat's long-time caregiver, Laurie, who was a loyal and loving care giver to the very end. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks or to your local animal shelter. You can reach out to the family by email at MarcusfamilyJJ@outlook.com.