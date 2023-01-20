Patricia McCabe

Patricia Ann McCabe of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2023 at the age of 79. She is survived by her son TP McCabe (Michelle and grandson Kaelen), her sisters Terry (David), Connie (Mike) and her brother Jerry (Cindy), along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom and her parents, James and Kathryn Dickerson. Pat was born on March 17th, 1943, in Atlantic City New Jersey. She loved the shore, her friends, Salt Water Taffy, White House hoagies and continued to return yearly throughout her life. She graduated Holy Spirt HS in 1961. Determined to devote her life to God, Pat planned to enter a convent. Friends and family threw a party to celebrate the occasion, and among the guests was a young student from the St. Charles Seminary named Tom McCabe. They were introduced, and it was love at first sight. Pat and Tom were married in 1968 in Atlantic City and moved to Tucson. In 1969 they welcomed their son TP, thus beginning her many jobs: teacher, nurturer, protector, disciplinarian, nurse, chauffeur, hugger, listener, homework helper, shagger of fly balls and sunflower seed connoisseur, travel partner and most important - Mom. Pat worked at Tuesday Morning for many years, making amazing friends and taking full advantage of the wonderful discounts. Pat was a wonderful wife and amazing mom. She had an infectious smile and laugh and was known for her kindness, straightforwardness and wonderful stories. Pat brought smiles and happiness to all whose paths she crossed. She will be deeply missed. She is dancing in Heaven with Dad and her loved ones and will continue to watch over us. A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be held Friday Jan 20th, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, 8090 N. Northern, Tucson.