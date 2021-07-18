Patricia Mcmahon

MCMAHON, Patricia "Patty"

died May 13, 2021 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan after battling cancer

for over a year.

She was born in Tucson, AZ, on March 7, 1965, the sixth child of Bill and Katy McMahon.

She is survived by her husband, Daryl Wollbaum; siblings, Mark, Mike, Susan, Tim (Jill Hartman), Dan (Karla) McMahon and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Sheila Norris and

Kathy McMahon and husband, Kevin Teed.

--

Her life will be celebrated at the VFW at 5320 E. Bellevue from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 tribute at 6:00 p.m. Patty's favorite charity was Youth On Their Own.