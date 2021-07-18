 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Mcmahon

Patricia Mcmahon

MCMAHON, Patricia "Patty"

died May 13, 2021 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan after battling cancer

for over a year.

She was born in Tucson, AZ, on March 7, 1965, the sixth child of Bill and Katy McMahon.

She is survived by her husband, Daryl Wollbaum; siblings, Mark, Mike, Susan, Tim (Jill Hartman), Dan (Karla) McMahon and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Sheila Norris and

Kathy McMahon and husband, Kevin Teed.

--

Her life will be celebrated at the VFW at 5320 E. Bellevue from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 tribute at 6:00 p.m. Patty's favorite charity was Youth On Their Own.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News