Patricia Myers

Patricia Hajicek Myers, 84, of Tucson, AZ in Saddelbrooke; formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Myers in 1999. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Jona) Myers of Lambertville, MI; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Brooks of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Don (Sharon) Hajicek of Dallas, Texas; niece, Susan (Mike) Chapin of Las Vegas, Nevada and five grandchildren, Kristy, Jeff Jr. and Julie Myers, Adam and Andrew Brooks. Pat was born in Hinsdale, IL in 1938 and attended Miami University in Oxford, OH where she met Charles. They settled in Toledo, where Pat went back to school, earned her Bachelor and Master's degree in education at the University of Toledo. Pat taught 3rd grade at Monclova Elementary School until her retirement in 1995. Upon retirement, Pat and Charles pursued their dream of relocating to the new community of Saddlebrooke, just north of Tucson, Arizona. Pat was a good and trusted neighbor, friend, mother, and Grandmother. Known for her stubbornness, frugality, and toughness, she was loved by all who knew her. Many who she did business with thought of her as a friend more than a client. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in Saddlebrooke, AZ on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Kidney Fund, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Reid Park Zoo.