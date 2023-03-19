Patricia W. Roads, daughter of Earl Paxton and Catherine Ida (nee Rape) Williams, died peacefully February 18, 2023 at the age of 93, following loving care by the nursing and caregiving staff of Brookdale East & Haven Hospice. She was born in Cincinnati, OH where she lived until moving to Robinson, IL in 1964. There she had her own live TV talk show - The Patti Roads Show (pre-Donahue) - for the Cox Cable Co. She also co-owned The Barn, a designer boutique. In 1972 the family moved to Tucson, where she fell in love with the rich history, culture and people of the southwest. Pat worked for the University of Arizona Physical Resources Dept before finding her calling in social work. She worked for over a decade for the Diocese of Tucson at St Pius X Church as Executive Director of the Hermanos Program, founded by her great friend, Adolfo Quezada. She then worked for many years as Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House until her retirement in 1994. She became a devoted Master Gardner - her backyard was a jungle paradise - while enjoying bridge and continued involvement in her church. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elizabeth (Carl) Fruechtemeyer. Her life revolved around her love of her family, her animals and service of others. She is survived by her four children: Bridget, John, Sarah (Jeffrey Goldstein) and Chris (Lee Ann Toner) Roads; 8 grandchildren: Jesse (Erin Hastreiter) Miller, Alex (Joanna) Buglewicz, Paxton (Kodi) Buglewicz, Addam (Kindra) Roads, Catherine Roads-Redhouse, Lawrence Roads-Redhouse, Corene (Devin) Poindexter and William Roads; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their offspring. A memorial mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S Kolb Rd, Tucson on March 25 at 10:00 AM. A gathering for family & friends to follow at a location to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of So Az, or the Ronald McDonald House Charities So Az.