Patricia Schuler

SCHULER, Patricia Ann
March 24, 1939 - March 14, 2020
Pat Schuler passed at age 81. Born in St. Louis, MO. Survived by her husband William, two sons, Bill and Paul; daughter, Peggy Sue Stasinos, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was Christmas! Pat and her husband would have the whole family gather their home for their annual Christmas Eve. Chili and Tamales, with unending cookies and conversation were enjoyed by everyone! She was loved and will be missed by many.