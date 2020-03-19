Patricia Schuler

Patricia Schuler

  • Updated

SCHULER, Patricia Ann

March 24, 1939 - March 14, 2020

Pat Schuler passed at age 81. Born in St. Louis, MO. Survived by her husband William, two sons, Bill and Paul; daughter, Peggy Sue Stasinos, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was Christmas! Pat and her husband would have the whole family gather their home for their annual Christmas Eve. Chili and Tamales, with unending cookies and conversation were enjoyed by everyone! She was loved and will be missed by many.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News